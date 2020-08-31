According to a release from Peterborough’s official website, star striker Ivan Toney is set to be unveiled soon as a Brentford player.

The news, being official news from Peterborough’s end, brings to an end speculation as to the whos and wheres exciting prospect Toney will play his football next season.

It means that sides such as Celtic have missed out in the race for the former Newcastle United striker who has been amongst the goals since signing for the London Road side.

Whilst the current party line being towed by The Posh is that Toney has signed for an ‘undisclosed fee’, there is much noise around social media and reporters that the fee is in the region of £10m.

Brentford kept their end up with the unveil ahead of an official signing tomorrow.

It’s not hard to see why Brentford are confident in paying such a reported sum. His two seasons at London Road have seen the hotshot make 94 appearances across all competitions where he has scored 49 goals and created 15 assists. Last season he was on fire for The Posh, scoring 24 goals and providing 6 assists in just 32 games.

Peterborough’s website adds a little detail in that he will train at Brentford today and that the deal he has signed is a five-year deal. He will be joining a club that many see as challengers for promotion next year but also a club primed to lose striking asset Ollie Watkins with Premier League clubs circling.

