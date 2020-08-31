Crystal Palace are considering a move for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The Eagles have already signed Eberechi Eze from the Hoops and could raid them again.

Osayi-Samuel, who is 22 years old, saw a move to Club Brugge collapse earlier in the transfer window and may still leave the London club for the right price.

The pacey winger has been on the books of the R’s for the past three seasons and has scored 10 goals in 84 games.

His impressive past campaign has meant he has caught the eye of a few clubs and QPR are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer. Crystal Palace could hand him an opportunity to play in the Premier League as they continue to look for attacking reinforcements.

Osayi-Samuel started his career at Blackpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before going onto play 79 games for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

QPR snapped him up in 2017 after he helped the Tangerines win promotion from League Two via the Play-Offs.

Losing Osayi-Samuel would be a big blow to Mark Warburton’s side, especially after losing Eze. They have so far signed Luke Amos, George Thomas and Lyndon Dykes and are in the hunt for some new signings to prepare for the new season.

Crystal Palace could now make a move to sign another one of their key players.

In other QPR news, they have received a boost in pursuit of Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, as covered by The72.

Will Crystal Palace sign Osayi-Samuel as well?