As reported by Hull Live, Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone was absent from their pre-season friendly against Port Vale amid links with Hull City and Sunderland.

Last week, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone is attracting interest from a host of clubs. Hull City and Sunderland are among the sides keen, with the Tigers tabling a bid for the League One player.

Fleetwood Town and Oxford United have also been linked with a move for Rathbone. Now, his omission from Rochdale’s pre-season game against Port Vale has stirred up further speculation.

Rochdale fell to a 2-1 defeat against League Two opposition, with all three goals coming from the penalty spot.

Rathbone, 23, has been with Rochdale for four years, joining from Manchester United in 2016 after his contract with the Premier League side came to an end. Overall, he has played in 137 games for Rochdale, scoring 12 goals and laying on 10 assists in the process.

Rathbone mainly operates in centre midfield but has also featured out on the left wing at times.

With Rathbone absent from Rochdale’s game against Port Vale and a bid on the table from Hull City, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the course of the week.

