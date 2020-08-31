Speaking to the club’s official website, Gillingham manager Steve Evans has said that star defender Connor Ogilvie will not be leaving the club this summer after rumours emerged claiming Portsmouth are keen.

Last week, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Portsmouth are interested in Gillingham defender Connor Ogilvie. Kenny Jackett is said to be interesting in bringing the former Spurs youngster in this summer and now, the links have been addressed by Gillingham boss Steve Evans.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the rumoured interest in Ogilvie, Evans issued a hands-off warning to any sides, keen, saying he is not interested in letting him leave this summer. He said:

“We turned down money from a Championship club for Connor Ogilvie in January, he is certainly not going anywhere.”

Ogilvie has one year remaining on his contract with Gillingham having put pen to paper on a deal last summer. Over the course of his time with the club, the former Spurs youngster has played 119 times for the Gills, scoring five goals and laying on four assists.

Ogilvie can play at either left-back or centre-back, featuring heavily in the heart of defence last season. He came through Spurs’ youth academy and played 36 times for their Under-23s side, also spending time on loan with Stevenage.

