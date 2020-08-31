The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that free agent defender Omar Beckles is on trial with Wigan Athletic following his release from Shrewsbury Town.

Wigan. Omar Beckles been on trial. Along with many more. But next regime would need to come in soon. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

Wigan Athletic have seen multiple key players leave the club this summer, with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Antonee Robinson and Jamal Lowe all sealing moves away. Now, it has emerged the club are taking a look at free agent defender Omar Beckles as a potential signing.

Beckles, 28, is without a club after being released by Shrewsbury Town earlier this summer. He is available for nothing and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said on Twitter that he is currently in on trial with Wigan Athletic.

With Cedric Kipre looking set for a move away from the DW Stadium, it will be interesting to see if the Latics bring Beckles in as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Beckles has a good amount of Football League experience under his belt. The defender came through Millwall’s youth academy and spent time in non-league before a move to Accrington Stanley in 2016. Beckles played in 50 games for the club over the course of a year before leaving to join Shrewsbury Town.

Beckles spent three years with the Shrews, notching up 126 appearances for the club. In the process, he netted eight goals and laid on two assists for the club. The Grenada international can play at left-back as well as centre-back, providing a threat from set pieces.

Wigan Athletic fans, would you like to see Beckles join this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

