The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below), Chelsea starlet Nathan Baxter – who has been linked with a move to Derby County, Sunderland and Swindon Town – could join Accrington Stanley.

Chelsea. Young keeper Baxter could find a home at Accrington on loan. Had been at Swindon pre season — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has been attracting plenty of Football League interest. Both Derby County and Sunderland have been linked with a move for Baxter, while he has also spent time on trial with Swindon Town.

Now, it has been claimed that Baxter could make a move to League One outfit Accrington Stanley. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that he could link up with John Coleman’s squad on loan this summer as Chelsea look to give him the chance to get more senior football under his belt.

Accrington Stanley currently have only youngster Toby Savin in their goalkeeping ranks heading into the new season, so they will be hoping to add another option in between the sticks sooner rather than later.

The 21-year-old ‘keeper has enjoyed loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking FC, Yeovil Town and Ross County in recent years. With Ross County last season, he played 13 league games, keeping three clean sheets in the process. He struggled with a shoulder injury in the first half of the season but made his way into the side once recovering.

Accrington Stanley fans, would you like to see Baxter join the club this summer? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

