As per a report from the Daily Mail, Blackburn Rovers are set to miss out on Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre, with a move to West Brom on the horizon.

Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre looks set to become the latest player to make a move away from the DW Stadium this summer. The likes of Kieffer Moore, Antonee Robinson and Jamal Lowe have all sealed moves away and now, it seems Kipre is set to join them.

It had been reported that Wigan accepted a bid from Blackburn Rovers for Kipre but Premier League new boys Cedric Kipre look to have snuck in to secure a deal for the French defender.

The Baggies will be hoping to seal a £900k deal this week to get Kipre in before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kipre made 37 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring two goals in the process. He started in every game from December 11th onwards, starring alongside former loan man Leon Balogun.

Overall, Kipre has appeared 77 times since joining Wigan, finding the back of the net on two occasions. He came through Leicester City’s academy before leaving for Motherwell in 2017, notching up over 50 appearances for the Scottish side.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you be frustrated if the club missed out on the signing of Kire? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, the manager of one of the club’s rumoured targets has addressed interest in his services – find out more about that here.

Would you be frustrated if Rovers missed out on Kipre?