According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Liverpool are ready to splash the cash to the tune of £40m as they look to land Watford’s jet-heeled winger Ismaila Sarr in a deal where the Reds are also looking at using him in a different way.

The 22=year=old speedster joined Watford from French side Stade Rennais for £27m last August and was one of the bright spots of a dull Watford campaign which saw the Hornets stingless when they needed it, eventually succumbing to reelgation from the Premier League after a five-year stay.

He made 28 appearances in the Premier League for the Londoners last season, scoring 5 goals and creating 6 assists. He excelled against Liverpool, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in a game that handed the Reds their first defeat of the season on Game Day 28.

With Watford relegated, they have set the bar high for any team wanting Sarr – valuing him at an astounding £40m. Whilst that is an astounding figure, it is a valuation that Liverpool are willing to meet.

The Senegalese sensation has, says The Sun’s Nixon, risen to the “top of Liverpool’s hitlist” as Liverpool feel that he can fulfil a dual-role of playing out wide as well as through the middle – something that he didn’t do for Watford this season.

A further benefit, says Nixon, is that Liverpool feel that Sarr will be content and “more prepared to wait for a regular start at Anfield” whereas others on the Merseysider’s radar would likely demand game time much quicker.

Will Liverpool pay the £40m to land speedster Ismaila Sarr from Watford?