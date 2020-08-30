According to The Express’ Tony Banks, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to give striker target Callum Wilson a bumper £75,000-a-week pay deal as they look to snap him up from relegated Bournemouth.

Wilson signed for the Cherries in 2014, joining them from boyhood club Coventry City. Since signing for Bournemouth, Wilson has made 187 appearances, scored 67 goals and provided 30 assists. 126 of those games, 41 of those goals and 16 of those assists have been in the Premier League.

The Express’ Banks comments that “Wilson wants wages of £75,000 a week before he is prepared to leave Bournemouth this summer.” Spurs are not put off by this amount.

Banks writes that Spurs “are willing to meet Wilson’s demands” as they look at striker options to support Harry Kane. He does warn that Spurs will have to sell before they buy Wilson which sets a clock ticking what with just 13 days left before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

It is unlikely that Bournemouth will be able to hold on to Wilson in the Championship in the current Covid-19 climate. The lack of fans through the gates will heavily impact the finances of all sides, affecting relegated sides who often have squads packed with expensive players on big contracts.

Getting rid of players like Wilson on big contracts will be something that sides like Bournemouth will actively be trying to do in order to balance the books.

Will Callum Wilson leave Bournemouth this summer window?