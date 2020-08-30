According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, commenting on his personal Twitter feed (below), Manchester United have gotten the green light to complete a deal for Sunderland starlet Joe Hugill.

Man U. Got all clear from FA on signing of young striker Hugill from Sunderland. Had been held up for a bit because done during lockdown. All good now. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

News of the initial interest first came to the fore in early May this year, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writing that Hugill had joined Manchester United on a three-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford. The Red Devil’s, in landing Hugill, beat Leeds United to a deal.

Veysey wrote at the time that Hugill’s particular deal is a split contract in terms of it being an initial six-month scholarship deal “that will be converted into a three-year professional deal” upon him turning 17 on October 19.

Last season, Hugill’s performances caught the eyes of Manchester United and Leeds United. Performances such as the 2 goals in 5 games for Sunderland Under-18s and 2 goals in 3 games for the Black Cat’s Under-23s for whom he played for as a 16-year-old.

Nixon’s assertion that Manchester United now have the “all clear from [the] FA” means that the young striker can now get down to business with United and begin to display the level of potential that started to shine through during his time at the Stadium of Light.

He will join a United outfit with a reputation of bringing young players through to the first team and giving them opportunities; you only have to look at youngster Mason Greenwood for evidence of that.

Will youngster Joe Hugill shine or go dull at Manchester United?