Huddersfield Town’s pursuit of Leeds United midfielder has been ‘delayed’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Huddersfield. Gotts move been delayed a week now. So looked into Garner at Man U. Several others talking to Garner.… https://t.co/79VybBrg6H (@reluctantnicko)

The Terriers are looking to sign the youngster on loan for the new season but progress on that deal has stalled of late.

They may now turn their attention to landing Manchester United midfielder James Garner instead, though he is attracting interest from fellow Championship sides like Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City.

The new Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan left Leeds’ Under-23’s to take the Terriers’ job and may look to use his contacts there to sign some players to his newly inherited squad.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, could leave Elland Road on loan to gain some first-team experience. His chances of regular senior football at Leeds are limited now in the Premier League so a loan move back to the Championship would be ideal for him.

He impressed playing under Corberan for the Whites’ Under-23’s over the past two seasons and played a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal and has since made one more appearance for the second tier title winners.

Gotts is versatile and can play at full-back or in the centre of midfield. He would be a decent option for Huddersfield for next term if they can land him on loan. However, for now, the deal is delayed.

Will HTAFC get Gotts?