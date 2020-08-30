According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (below), Bristol City are keen to raid stricken Wigan and bring former Leeds United left-back starlet Tom Pearce back into the Championship next season.

Bristol City. Keen on left back Tom Pearce at Wigan. Known to Holden and his coaches. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

Pearce came through the youth ranks initially at Premier League side Everton before switching to a similar role with Leeds United in 2014. He broke through to the Whites first-team at the start of January 2018.

Pearce went on to make 10 appearances (1 goal) for Leeds United in 2018/19, before being loaned out to League One side Scunthorpe where he made 9 appearances, scoring 1 goal for The Iron.

Pearce only made 8 appearances for the Latics last season, adding 1 assist to his total. His debut for Wigan was against Leeds United in a 1-0 win at Elland Road on New Year’s Day this year with a run of games in the squad after lockdown was lifted.

Bristol City were a side that slid in fortunes last season, dropping alarmingly out of the playoff picture before ending in a mid-table 12th place. That drop in form was enough for the Robins to rid themselves of Lee Johnson.

Johnson’s replacement was his former assistant, Dean Holden who Alan Nixon says is aware of Tom Pearce and what he could add to the cause at Ashton Gate. The former Leeds United starlet promised a lot on his breakthrough with the Whites; that breakthrough could be explored more at Bristol City.

Would Bristol City be able to bring the potential out of Tom Pearce?