QPR are looking at bringing in ‘three or four’ new signings at least, Mark Warburton has told their official club website.

The Hoops lost 1-0 to Oxford United in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

They are looking at signing the U’s defender Rob Dickie, as covered by The72, and he was left out of their game against them.

QPR have delved into the transfer window to sign Luke Amos on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur, Lyndon Dykes from Livingston and George Thomas on a free transfer, but want more to secure some more signings as they gear up for the new season.

They have lost key man Ebe Eze to Crystal Palace and are planning for life without him. Warburton has said: “He (Eze) is a top-quality individual on the pitch and he is the same off the pitch. He has been outstanding and I don’t say that lightly. I have no doubt that within two or three years he will be at the very highest levels of the game.

“When you lose a player of that quality it is easy for any supporter to say you will be weaker for it, but it’s an opportunity.

“Our recruitment is far from finished. We are looking at bringing in three or four more at least. We know what we need to do.”

It will be interesting to see who the Hoops bring in. They will be looking to seal a deal for Dickie and then turn their attentions to securing some attacking reinforcements.

Replacing Eze is a tall order but QPR need someone with a creative spark to come through the door.

