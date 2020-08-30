DC United are interested in Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackburn. DC United latest MLS club to like Derrick Williams. Owned by Swansea owners 😳 But no deal yet. (@reluctantnicko)

The Major League Soccer side have identified the Rovers’ man as a potential signing.

Williams, who is 27 years old, has been linked with fellow Championship side Swansea City over recent days and the American side are owned by the Swans’ owners.

Blackburn have a decision to make on whether they want to sell him this summer or keep him for the upcoming season.

Williams joined the Lancashire side in 2016 and has since played 141 appearances for the club, helping them gain promotion from League One in his second year. However, he was not a regular last term for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Hamburg-born defender started his career at Aston Villa and rose up through the youth ranks in the Midlands before playing once for their first-team.

He left Villa Park in 2013 and subsequently linked up with Bristol City. He then spent four years on the books at Ashton Gate and bagged five goals in 131 games for the Robins before his switch to Blackburn.

DC United now want to lure him over the Atlantic Ocean and offer him the chance to play in the MLS. Wayne Rooney’s former side got in the Play-Offs last year and are looking to boost their defence by signing Williams.



