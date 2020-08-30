According to an article by Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Aston Villa are ready to offer big money for Ollie Watkins, something written about here on The72. In that same article, Nixon also reaffirms that Villa boss Dean Smith is also interested in Watkins partner, Said Benrahma.

Smith is being backed by the Villa board to splash the cash on Watkins and reward the Bees hotshot with a contract worth £70,000-a-week as a carrot for his signature. In doing so, they hope to head off interest from recently-promoted Fulham.

Further into Nixon’s article, the Sun reporter reaffirms that Smith and Villa also have designs on Watkin’s strike partner, the dual-threat Algerian Said Benrahma. Like Watkins, Benrahma is a player who lit up the Championship last season.

Dean Smith and Villa’s interest in the Brentford pairing isn’t that hard to understand if you look at their campaigns last season. Watkins exploded for 26 goals and 3 assists whilst Benrahma was equally as deadly with 17 goals and 9 assists of his own.

That sort of output comes at a price and both are valued at a combined £20.25m (Watkins £10.8m/Benrahma £9.45m) by website Transfermarkt. However, that’s a website valuation.

It is obvious that should Smith and VIlla want to take Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma as a package, that £20.25m will not be enough. In terms of their output and potential, Villa might want to consider doubling that amount and adding a little more on top if they harbour serious hopes of landing both.

