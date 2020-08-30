Blackpool want Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackpool. Want right back Jordan Gabriel from Forest on loan. (@reluctantnicko)

The Tangerines are hoping to lure the youngster to Bloomfield Road for the new season.

Gabriel, who is 21 years old, is set to be loaned out by Nottingham Forest again for next season to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He spent time out on loan at Scunthorpe United during the second-half of the last campaign and made nine appearances for the League Two side before the season was halted in March.

Gabriel could now make the step up to League One to help his development with Blackpool eager to strike a deal with him.

The Tangerines have been busy so far this summer as Neil Critchley gears up for his first full season in charge of the club. They have delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Keshi Anderson, Jerry Yates, CJ Hamilton and Marvin Ekpiteta but are in the hunt for some more new faces.

Gabriel started his career on the books at Arsenal and Southend United before joining Forest in 2015. He signed his first professional contract at the City Ground a year later and has since played once for their senior side, which coincidently came in a League Cup tie against the Gunners.

He enjoyed his first taste of first-team football last term at Scunny and could now be on his way to Blackpool.



Will Blackpool get Gabriel?