Ollie Watkins (featured image – above) wheels away in delight; it was a scene repeated 26 times for the Brentford hotshot last season in the Sky Bet Championship. Now it could be a scene spotted in the Premier League with The Sun’s Alan Nixon saying the Villans are ready to offer him a huge pay hike to land his signature.

Nixon writes that Dean Smith’s Villa are looking to offer hotshot Watkins a £70,000-a-week contract that will not only blow his current wage out of the water but also head off interest from Fulham.

Watkins has been identified by former boss Smith, who coached him at Brentford, as a player needed to drive the goals at Villa Park and Nixon further writes “he [Smith] is being backed by the Villa hierarchy to buy him AND put a personal package together that beats all rival offers.”

After their failure in the Play-Off Final against Fulham meant that they weren’t promoted to the Premier League, Watkins is planning to quit Brentford and they are expecting him to leave.

Watkins has impressed for Brentford since signing for them in mid-July 2017 for a fee of £1.8m. In his time at Griffin Park, Watkins has featured in 143 games across all competitions and has scored 49 goals, adding 17 assists to his account.

After a season like the last one, you can see why that interest is there. In an ever-present 49-game season, Watkins scored 26 goals and added 3 assists as Brentford fell agonisingly short of promotion.

Villa struggled last season, adding a goal threat like that posed by Ollie Watkins might just be part of the answer that they need for a successful Premier League campaign.

Would Ollie Watkins be a good buy for Aston VIlla and could he do it in the Premier League?