Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said he is looking to bring some more players in, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have so far signed Conor Washington and Alex Gilbey and are in need of some more acquisitions as they prepare for their upcoming League One season.

They lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace in a friendly yesterday and Bowyer said: “The first hour we were good, solid-ish – we moved the ball well and got into good areas. It’s just that bit of quality in that final third that we’re lacking.

“That’s why we need to bring people in. From back to front we do well, against a good Palace side.”

He added: “We’ve been working back to front, because it is new to us how we’re playing, and that’s been working. We’ve just got bring in that final bit of quality and we’ll go from there.”

There are plenty of free agent options Charlton could look at, especially in the striking positions.

Sam Winnall, who has been released by Sheffield Wednesday, is proven in the third tier having scored 24 goals for Barnsley the last time he played at that level.

Omar Bogle is also available and seeking a new club. He has previously played for the likes of Grimsby Town, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Coventry City released Jordy Hiwula after their promotion, despite him scoring 17 goals in 61 games during his two years at the club, so he is another option.

Charlton could also look at experienced duo Leon Clarke and Cameron Jerome, the latter of who is an ex-teammate of Bowyer’s from Birmingham City. However, finances and the salary cap would no doubt impact on their chances of bringing them to the Valley.

