Sheffield Wednesday have been in ‘regular’ talks with Newcastle United about winger Jacob Murphy, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

He spent last season on loan at Hillsborough and Garry Monk’s side want to bring him back to Yorkshire.

However, Murphy could now stay at Newcastle and fight for his place next term despite Wednesday being in touch over bringing him back. There are also other Championship clubs interested in him, with the likes of Stoke City and Nottingham Forest linked so far this summer.

Murphy played for Steve Bruce’s side and scored in a 2-1 friendly win against Barnsley.

He said after the game: “I am pleased with how things are going this pre-season and hopefully I can keep putting in good performances on the pitch.

“Last season was an amazing season for me. I really got into my rhythm and gained confidence and I think I have shown that again here. I want to keep the confidence high and keep on putting in the performances. I have been working hard on my confidence.”

He added: “I do well when I get a run of games under my belt like I did at Sheffield Wednesday. Here I feel like I am building on it.”

Wednesday will be hoping that if Newcastle do ultimately decide to let him leave again then they will be at the front of the queue for potential suitors.

The Owls are in need of some new signings in preparation for the upcoming season but may have to move on from Murphy for the time being with it looking like he’s in Bruce’s plans in the Premier League.

