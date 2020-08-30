Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, as per the Sunday People (printed edition, 30.08.20, page 53).

The Reds are looking to sharpen their attacking options and could move for the experienced forward.

Jutkiewicz, who is 31 years old, is wanted by Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The 6ft 1inc striker has spent the past four seasons at Birmingham and has been a key player for them. He has scored 47 goals in 174 appearances for the Blues, 15 of which came in the last campaign.

He still has two years left on his contract but Forest could look to tempt their fellow Championship side into selling him.

Birmingham have been busy since Karanka took the reigns and have signed George Friend, Jonathan Leko, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral and Andres Prieto. They now face a battle in keeping Jutkiewicz.

Jutkiewicz is a vastly experienced striker and has racked up 460 appearances in his career to date, scoring 104 goals along the way.

He started out with spells as a youngster at Southampton and Swindon Town before Everton snapped him up in 2007. He only played once for the Toffees’ first-team and was sold to Coventry City three years later.

Jutkiewicz has since had spells at Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers and Burnley but has now found a home at Birmingham.

Nottingham Forest have ambitions of promotion next season and could look to further boost their attacking department by luring him to the City Ground this summer.

Will BCFC sell Jutkiewicz?