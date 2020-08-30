Oxford United defender Rob Dickie was left out of their squad to play QPR yesterday, as per their Twitter page.

The centre-back is wanted by QPR and didn’t line up against them yesterday.

The Hoops are in the hunt for a new defender and have made Dickie a top target. They are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign him in time for the new season.

Dickie, who is 24 years old, is a man in-demand after helping Oxford get to the League One Play-Off final last term and QPR are looking to win the race to sign him.

He previously played for Reading before moving to the Kassam Stadium in January 2018.

Oxford beat QPR 1-0 yesterday after a goal from striker Matty Taylor to boost their confidence ahead of their upcoming third tier campaign.

The R’s boss Mark Warburton told their website after the game: “I thought we looked good and controlled the game against a good footballing team who were very close to coming up last season. I was disappointed in the second half that we lost control a bit but fitness-wise we are getting there.”

“There were lots of positives out of the first 45 or 50 minutes but then we started to force it, hit some long passes and gave it away cheaply.”

Dickie’s absence is a boost to QPR’s hopes of landing him and he would be an ideal signing for the London club.

They conceded too many goals last season so he would hopefully tighten up their backline and will the void left by Grant Hall’s departure.



Will QPR sign Dickie?