Luton Town didn’t attempt to re-sign Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea this summer, as per a report by Luton Today.

The attacking midfielder helped the Hatters stay up in the Championship during his loan spell there last season and was linked with a return to the club.

However, the Hatters decided against moving to bring him back and he has since linked up with fellow second tier side Sheffield Wednesday.

Brown, who is 23 years old, scored once in 28 appearances for Luton last term and will line up against them for the Owls next season.

The Hatters boss Nathan Jones has said, as per Luton Today: “No, in terms of Izzy, Izzy did fantastically well for the club, but we brought Jordan Clark in and that’s probably us done in terms of attacking players.

“I felt Izzy needed a new challenge and he’s got a new challenge and I really wish him the best. He’s a great kid, it summed him up really that even though he was injured and went back, last game of the season he was in and around it, we had a little celebration after and Izzy was part of that.”

He added: “He did so well for the club, did well for me in terms of the cross for the goal to beat Swansea, contributed all over, so we really do wish him all the best.”

Luton have signed Jordan Clark from Accrington Stanley so far in this transfer window but have their sights set on securing more deals before the start of the new season.

They are closing in on the signing of Tom Lockyer from Charlton Athletic to boost their defensive options.

