According to a report from the Daily Mail, Brentford are ready to rival “a number” of Premier League sides in the chase for £5m rated German winger Robin Hack.

Brentford are preparing for life without star men Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma after missing out on promotion, The Bees stars look increasingly likely to leave and replacements have been identified.

Peterborough United hotshot Ivan Toney looks highly likely to replace Watkins and now, it has been claimed that FC Nuremberg winger Robin Hack is being eyed as a Benrahma replacement.

The Daily Mail reports that Brentford are lining up a £5m move for Hack this summer, with Benrahma looking set to exit. Hack has only been with Nuremberg for a year but his form over the course of the 2019/20 campaign has seen him attract some potential suitors.

The report claims that a host of Premier League sides are also keen on Hack, so it will be interesting to who Brentford come up against in the battle for his signature.

Last season, Hack scored 10 goals and laid on two assists from left-wing, playing in 34 games across all competitions for the 2.Bundesliga side.

Hack came through Hoffenheim’s youth academy, impressing in their youth ranks and going on to make six appearances for their senior side. He scored once and laid on one assist for the club’s first-team prior to last summer’s move.

Hack has also represented Germany at youth level, playing for their Under-16s, Under-17, Under-19s, Under-20s and Under-20s. Across the five age groups, Hack has scored nine goals in 29 appearances.

Brentford fans, would you like Hack to come in as a potential replacement of Benrahma? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Would you like to see Hack join this summer?