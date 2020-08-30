Speaking to Chronicle Live, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed talks are ongoing regarding a possible deal for free agent defender Arbenit Xhemajli.

Kosovan defender Arbenit Xhemajli is a free agent as it stands. He is available for nothing after departing Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax FCS and has been linked with a move to League One outfit Sunderland.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Sunderland see Xhemajli as a potential option at centre-back. Manager Phil Parkinson is keen to add to his defensive ranks and now, the Black Cats boss has confirmed that talks are ongoing over a possible deal for the 22-year-old.

Xhemajli has been on trial with Sunderland and having returned from Switzerland has entered talks over a possible move to the club. Speaking about Xhemajli and his hope for the remainder of the transfer window, Parkinson said:

“Arbenit is back in the country and the talks concerning him are ongoing.

“Hopefully we can add one or two more players to what we have got because, as every manager in the country is saying, strength in numbers is going to be very important this season.

“We have one or two other things we are looking at, and we are going to have a chat as a staff to see where we go with a couple of options.

“We know what we need. We know where the question marks are on the chart on the office wall – the spaces we want to fill – and we are working towards that.”

Xhemajli came through FC Zurich’s academy and featured frequently for their youth sides before joining Neuchatel Xamax in 2017. In three years with the club, Xhemajli played 51 times across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on one assist in the process.

