The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Swansea City are ‘still in the hunt’ for Manchester United’s young midfield star James Garner.

Still in hunt. Along with many others. https://t.co/IXyvhZyjkg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 29, 2020

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Manchester United midfielder James Garner was attracting interest from Swansea City.

Recently, Garner has been linked with other Championship sides. Coventry City and Huddersfield Town have both been linked with Garner as well, also covered here on The72.

Now, amid claims of further interest in his signature, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed that Swansea City are ‘still in the hunt’ for his signature.

Garner could make a loan move to the Championship this summer. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen for him to get more experience of senior football and a temporary switch to the second tier could be around the corner for the young midfielder.

The 20-year-old featured in the first-team throughout the 2019/20 campaign but consistent minutes were few and far between. Garner played six times across all competitions last season, with four coming in the Europa League.

He made the breakthrough into the senior side after an impressive start to the season with the Under-23s, in which he netted eight goals in 10 games from midfield.

Garner’s composure on the ball and ability to dictate the play has seen him compared to Michael Carrick and is seen as one of Manchester United’s top talents. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils send him out on loan this summer or opt to keep him at Old Trafford.

Would you like your club to sign Garner this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swansea City news, one of the club’s recently released players is now on trial with a League One side – find out more about that here.

Would you like to see your club sign Garner?