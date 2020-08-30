Speaking to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United’s assistant manager Steve Agnew has said that winger Jacob Murphy could be set to stay at St James’ Park for next season.

As covered here on The72, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has been attracting significant Championship interest this summer. The likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have all been said keen on Murphy.

However, the quintet look to have been hit with a blow in their efforts to sign Murphy this summer.

The 25-year-old winger played and impressed in a pre-season friendly against Barnsley on Saturday. Murphy won and scored a decisive penalty in the second half as Newcastle ran away 2-1 winners.

After the game, assistant manager Steve Agnew moved to heap praise on Murphy, saying that he could be involved in the first-team picture next season. Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said:

“He has genuine pace. Confidence is the keyword. He also added goals to his game in the Championship and finished with nine in a successful loan period.

“He’s certainly taken the manager’s eye in this short pre-season so we will keep on with Jacob to get on with his work. I’m sure he will be around it this season.”

Since joining Newcastle United from Norwich City, Murphy has struggled to make an impact. He has scored once and laid on three assists in 41 appearances for the club overall.

He spent half a season on loan with West Brom and spent last season with Sheffield Wednesday. Murphy impressed at Hillsborough, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances for the club.

After a strong start to pre-season, it will be interesting to see how Murphy’s situation pans out this summer, with plenty of Championship sides keeping an eye on his situation.

