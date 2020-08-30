A report from Football Insider has claimed that Portsmouth are eying a move for Gillingham defender Connor Ogilvie.

Defender Connor Ogilvie has impressed for Gillingham for some time now. He joined the club on a permanent deal last summer after two successful loan spells and now, it has been claimed that he is attracting the attention of fellow League One side Portsmouth.

Football Insider claims that Portsmouth have set their sights on Ogilvie this summer as Kenny Jackett looks to add to his defensive ranks. Pompey missed out on promotion once again earlier this summer and Jackett will be looking to mount another push for promotion in the 2020/21 campaign.

Portsmouth are said to have a move “lined up” for Ogilvie this summer. The 24-year-old was a mainstay in Steve Evans’ side last season, so he will not be willing to let the former England youth international go easily.

Ogilvie has one year remaining on his contract with Gillingham having put pen to paper on a deal last summer. Over the course of his time with the club, the former Spurs youngster has played 119 times for the Gills, scoring five goals and laying on four assists.

Ogilvie can play at either left-back or centre-back, featuring heavily in the heart of defence last season. He came through Spurs’ youth academy and played 36 times for their Under-23s side, also spending time on loan with Stevenage

