Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones failed to rule out the possibility of bringing back Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, although admitting he is reluctant to bring players in on loan.

Last season, Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers impressed while on loan with Luton Town. He was a mainstay in the Hatters’ side after signing in January following a stint with Stoke City.

His influential performances in Luton’s defence has seen fans hope for the return of Carter-Vickers. As of yet, no return has been made but manager Nathan Jones has now moved to comment on the possibility of bringing the American international back to Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones failed to rule out the possibility of a return for Carter-Vickers, though stating that he is not keen on bringing him back on loan. He said:

“It might not rule out going back in for Cameron, but what we don’t like doing is loans, so you can work your own way out from that.

“We prefer our own players as when we add value to players which we believe we do add value, we would like that value to be ours, that’s what we do.”

Over the course of the second half of last season, Carter-Vickers, 22, played 16 times for Luton Town, laying on one assist in the process.

Luton Town fans, would you like to see Carter-Vickers make a permanent return to Kenilworth Road? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Luton Town news, the club are rumoured to be closing in on the signing of one of Charlton Athletic’s star performers – find out more here.

Do you want Carter-Vickers to make a permanent return?