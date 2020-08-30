Journalist Louis Mendez has confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson is currently on trial with Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Athletic are preparing for life back in League One following their relegation at the end of last season. Star striker Lyle Taylor has departed so the Addicks will be on the lookout for new goalscorers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Former QPR and Peterborough United striker Conor Washington joined earlier this summer and now, it has been revealed that the club are taking a look at free agent Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Baker-Richardson is without a club after being released by Swansea City earlier this summer. He was named on the bench for yesterday’s (Saturday) defeat to Crystal Palace, with journalist Louis Mendez confirming his presence on Twitter.

The 24-year-old striker came on an hour into the game but was unable to turn the tide of the match. Jordan Ayew bagged a brace before Wilfred Zaha netted to secure a comfortable 3-0 win for Crystal Palace.

Baker-Richardson had been with Swansea City for three years prior to his release. He spent time out on loan with Accrington Stanley and managed 21 appearances for the Swans’ senior side, netting four goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Baker-Richardson came through Coventry City’s academy before leaving the Sky Blues in 2014. He played for non-league sides Romulus, Redditch United, Kettering Town and Leamington before joining Swansea.

