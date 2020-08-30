Northern Irish side Glenavon have confirmed the signing of former Rotherham United and Lincoln City midfielder Michael O’Connor on their official club website, bringing him in after his release from Salford City.

Earlier this summer, Michael O’Connor departed League Two side Salford City after his short-term deal with the Ammies came to an end. The Northern Ireland international has been a free agent since then and now, it has been confirmed that he has joined a new club.

Glenavon have moved to bring O’Connor back to his home country, signing him on a free transfer. O’Connor has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, returning to Northern Ireland after a lengthy career in England.

Glenavon boss Sammy Clingan was a big reason behind the move, O’Connor said when speaking about his arrival. The two played alongside each other on the international stage.

“Sammy told me that I’d love the club, that the squad are a great bunch of lads and he also spoke highly of the coaching staff,” O’Connor said.

“I spoke to Gary for a good hour and I wanted to sign for the club after that. I can’t wait to get started and I can’t wait to play football again.”

O’Connor, 32, is a product of Crewe Alexandra’s youth academy. After leaving the Railwaymen in 2009, the midfielder went on to play for Scunthorpe United, Rotherham United, Port Vale, Notts County, Lincoln City and Salford City.

Now, with a move to Glenavon secured, the midfielder will be hoping to settle down and kick on with his new side. Will O’Connor be a success back in Northern Ireland? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

