National League side Wrexham have confirmed the signing of former Coventry City and Derby County striker Kwame Thomas on their official club website.

Former Derby County youngster Kwame Thomas has been without a club since his release from Burton Albion earlier this summer. Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new team.

National League outfit Wrexham have confirmed the signing of Thomas, bringing him in on a free transfer. The 24-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the club, who are currently managed by ex-Peterborough United player and former Walsall manager Dean Keates.

Speaking about his move to the Racecourse, Thomas has revealed he joined Wrexham in order to pick up more game time, saying:

“I’m happy to be here. I already know some of the players and I can’t wait to start.

“The main thing is playing games; if you aren’t playing games it’s a bit pointless so I had a decision to make – ‘do you want to be a footballer and play or do you just want to be on the bench and get 20 minutes’. It was never a doubt for me to go somewhere and get games.”

Thomas worked his way through Derby County’s youth academy and made five appearances for the senior side while picking up experience on loan with Notts County and Blackpool.

Thomas then left to join Coventry City, where he remained for not much over a year and a half. Since then, the former England Under-20 international has featured for Solihull Moors, Kidderminster Harriers and Doncaster Rovers, as well as Burton Albion.

In other Coventry City news, the Sky Blues are reportedly ready to rival a fellow Championship side for the signature of one of Manchester United’s hottest prospects – find out more here.