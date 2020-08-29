According to a report from London News Online, Luton Town have agreed a deal to sign Charlton Athletic defender Tom Lockyer on a free transfer.

As reported here on The72 earlier this summer, defender Tom Lockyer is free to leave Charlton Athletic this summer. A clause in his contract means he can leave for nothing after the Addicks’ relegation and now, it seems that he has found himself a new club.

London News Online says that Luton Town have swooped in to bring Lockyer to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer. He will leave Charlton in a free transfer deal and put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Hatters, bringing an end to his season-long spell with Charlton.

Lockyer only joined Lee Bowyer’s side on a free transfer last summer but looks set for an instant return to the Championship. Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is hoping to add some more new faces to his ranks and Lockyer looks set to become the latest one. QPR were also linked with a move for Lockyer but Mark Warburton’s side look set to miss out.

The Addicks defender impressed in a struggling Charlton side last season. He was a mainstay in Lee Bowyer’s side, playing in 43 games in the Championship. In the process, he helped keep nine clean sheets, laying on one assist and picking up 11 yellow cards.

Luton Town fans, are you happy with thr proposed arrival of Lockyer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

