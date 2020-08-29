Huddersfield Town are a side in transition and hoping to avoid the trials and tribulations of last season when they were scrambling around near the foot of the table for much of the campaign. Today’s game was their second, and final, pre-season game under new boss Carlos Corberan.

Corberan made the short switch down the M62 from Leeds United, bringing with him two season’s worth of experience working under Marcelo Bielsa. However, that aside, Corberan is his own man and has his own ideas.

Today’s opposition might have been an Under-23’s side but it was Manchester United’s Under-23s and they are a formidable outfit in their own right. Some of the players they fielded today, expect to see them in and around the first team in a couple of seasons.

It was the Manchester United youngsters who took the lead with back-to-back goals from 18-year-old attacking midfield Mark Helm (16′) and 18-year-old Swedish left-winger Anthony Elanga (18′) both of whom have been promoted from last season’s Under-18 set-up.

Town replied with back-to-back goals of their own through central midfielders Alex Pritchard (20′) and Juninho Bacuna (34′), bringing the game level. It remained this way until the half-time whistle.

The game was set up perfectly and neither side gave any quarter in the early part of the second half. Both sides had chances but it was Huddersfield who took the lead for the first time with winger Josh Koroma (62′) scoring to make it 3-2 to the Terriers.

With the game finely balanced, and with chances continuing to flow for both sides, it was the visiting youngsters who got what proved to be the final goal of the game. The ball was cut back to United’s Hannibal Mejbri (74′) and the 17-year-old, whose transfer from AS Monaco could rise to €10m, found space and hammered the ball in to make it 3-3.

That proved to be the final goal of the game and gave Huddersfield Town a solid workout ahead of the more competitive matches that will come thick and fast when the season starts up again.

