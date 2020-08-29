Many Charlton fans were rightly aggrieved when striker Lyle Taylor said that he would not be signing a short-term contract to take them through to the end of the Covid19-hit, extended season. The reason – to protect any upcoming transfer deal for him. That came about and he was key for Nottingham Forest today.

🏃🏽‍♂️ Another useful workout Lyle Taylor’s goal was enough to separate the sides as #NFFC defeated @WBA in a practice match at St George’s Park today pic.twitter.com/5R2ShW8DXy — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 29, 2020

Taylor only joined Forest officially a fortnight ago, leaving Charlton on a free transfer after his deal had run out. He’d been at The Valley for two seasons, joining the Addicks on a similar free deal from AFC Wimbledon. During his time with Lee Bowyer’s side, he featured in 67 games, scoring 36 goals and creating 14 assists. It was the manner of his leaving that rankled.

However, leave he did and ended up at Forest where he has added a degree of firepower which should be useful in hopefully making Sabri Lamouchi’s side a force in next season’s Sky Bet Championship.

They proved that they can mix it with the bigger boys in today’s game against West Bromwich Albion at England’s St George’s Park training facility. Yes, it is pre-season and yes, it was a ‘practice match’. Yet, ignore those two things and you still get a game that needs winning.

It was won by Forest courtesy of Lyle Taylor in the 24th minute. For their fans, they will be hoping that this is the start of things to come with Taylor as the firepower that will hopefully spark a promotion challenge.

Will Lyle Taylor be a hit or a miss for Nottingham Forest next season?