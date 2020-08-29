Norwich City are set to lose midfielder Moritz Leitner with interest hotting up from clubs in the Championship and Germany according to reporter Nick Mashiter.

The 27-year-old joined Norwich in January 2018 and played a key role in their promotion to the Championship as he featured 29 times during their rise to the top-flight.

However, he only made nine appearances last term and he could now be set to depart Carrow Road if reports are to be believed.

Reporter Nick Mashiter has claimed: “Plenty of Championship and Bundesliga interest in #ncfc Moritz Leitner. An exit from Carrow Road best for all parties.”

Plenty of Championship and Bundesliga interest in #ncfc Moritz Leitner. An exit from Carrow Road best for all parties. — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) August 29, 2020

Leitner still has two years remaining on his contract and manager Daniel Farke is unlikely to allow him to leave for less than their valuation although no fee has been mentioned.

Farke has already bought in Kieran Dowell to add to their midfield options making it more likely that Leitner will receive even more limited game time next season.

Norwich are in need of trimming their squad ahead of the new campaign and players such as Leitner who are on the periphery of the squad are surely first in line to make an exit.

The Canaries have an important season ahead and recruitment at this stage is vital as they look to make a serious push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

There appears to be a lot of interest in Leitner and a quick transfer may best suit all parties, giving Farke ample time to reinvest those funds into other areas of the squad.

Should Moritz Leitner leave Norwich City?