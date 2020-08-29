Aston Villa are ‘frontrunners’ for Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash and could complete the signing as early as next week according to Football Insider.

Villa had a bid of around £10million rejected by Forest but they are now believed to be in advanced discussions to sign the right-back for £12million.

Cash has been the speculation of interest from Fulham, Sheffield United and West Ham United this transfer window but Villa have now seemingly won the race for the in-demand Championship star.

The 23-year-old has risen though the academy ranks at the City Ground and enjoyed his best season to date in 2019/20 and it is no surprise that he has been the source of interest from a host of top-flight clubs.

Cash has made 141 senior appearances for Forest including 40 Championship appearances last season and has made his desire to leave the club for a Premier League side clear.

Villa sold youngster James Bree to Luton Town and are now looking to replace him with Cash as they aim to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Forest have accepted defeat in their bid to keep hold of Cash following their failure to secure promotion from last season’s Championship as they missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Villa struggled defensively last season in the Premier League and had one of the worst defensive records in the division and the capture of Cash – should it be completed – would certainly be a step in the right direction.

