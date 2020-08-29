Arsenal are set to swoop for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez according to The Athletic.

There has been speculation linking Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper with a move away from the Emirates with Leeds United and Aston Villa said to be keen.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be interested in the Brentford shot-stopper as a potential replacement for Martinez.

The Gunners are hopeful of raising up to £20million from the Argentinian’s sale following his impressive performances during the latter stages of the season as he replaced the injured Bernd Leno between the sticks.

Spanish clubs have also shown an interest in Martinez and Arteta is now set to use those funds on a deal for Raya.

Martinez wanted assurances he would continue to be the number one choice but with Arteta unable to guarantee that they are believed to be willing to allow him to leave the club.

Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana worked closely with Raya whilst at Brentford and has been recommended to Arteta.

Brentford missed out on promotion to the Premier League as they lost out 2-1 to Fulham in the play-off final and with a top-flight elite club now monitoring Raya they could face a battle to retain their goalkeeper.

Raya enjoyed some impressive performances for Thomas Frank’s side and it is of little surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere as he would certainly add quality to the goalkeeping ranks at a club like Arsenal.

Would David Raya be a good signing for Arsenal?