Brentford left-back Rico Henry was back to full fitness last season and putting on the kind of displays which saw the Bees splash out £1.6m to bring him to the capital from Walsall in 2016. These displays have seen interest in him that was discussed by boss Thomas Frank.

Since then, it’s been a story of few appearances and frustrating injuries for the former Walsall defender whose career at Brentford has been somewhat blighted by injury.

He’s made just 87 appearances since arriving at the club, scoring just the 1 goal and adding 6 assists along the way. 49 of those appearances for Brentford came this season in the Bees charge to the Play-Off Final where they lost out to Fulham.

In total he’s missed two chunks of time through injuries whilst at the Bees: 189 days with a shoulder injury (Aug 2016-Feb 2017) and 419 days with a knee injury (Sept 2017-Nov 2018).

Now that he is back to full fitness, his displays last season began to not only show why Brentford brought him to the club, they also showed a side to him that appealed to Premier League club with Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa all said to be interested.

This interest, as mentioned above, has drawn comment from Thomas Frank whose words are carried by Sussex Live. Responding to the claims, Frank said: “Rico is one of our most talented players.”

He then went on to elaborate, saying:

“We all know how difficult it is to find good left-footed full-backs and wing-backs and he’s one of the most talented in the division. So we definitely want to keep him longer term.”

Wanting to keep him longer might be admirable, but the weight of a Premier League chequebook carries a high degree of cachet when it comes to sales in the football world. It will be interesting to see how stoic Brentford will be in the face of any real interest that develops in Rico Henry.

