Ex-Football League winger Jamie Murphy is in talks with Hibernian, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The experienced wide man is currently on the books at Rangers but is expected to leave Ibrox once again.

Murphy, who is 31 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Burton Albion and scored seven goals in 10 games for the Brewers.

He is now in discussions over a move to stay in Scotland at Hibs, despite interest as well from Dundee United.

The Scotland international joined Rangers in January 2018 from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan before making the move permanent that summer. He has made 29 appearances for the Glasgow side, scoring six goals.

Murphy has also previously played for Motherwell and Sheffield United. He was a key player for the Blades and scored 21 goals in 122 matches for the Yorkshire side.

He was impressive for Burton last term under Nigel Clough but his time there was mainly to regain his fitness having had his injury woes over the past couple of seasons.

Hibs are managed by ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross these days and they are eager to bring in some new signings. They missed out on landing Greg Docherty from Rangers to League One side Hull City but are raiding Ibrox again to try and get Murphy.

The winger would be ideal for the Edinburgh side and they will be hoping to make a breakthrough over the weekend.

