Portsmouth want to sign Gillingham forward Brandon Hanlan, as per a report by The News.

Pompey are in the hunt for some new faces before the start of the new season and have identified the Gills’ man as a potential recruit.

Hanlan, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at Priestfield and is still with Steve Evans’ side as they look to tie him down on a new deal for the next campaign.

However, Portsmouth may now swoop in ahead of their League One rivals and lure him to Fratton Park.

Pompey have only signed Sean Raggett so far in this transfer window but are looking to bring in a new attacker and a left-back to boost their hopes of promotion.

Hanlan has spent the past two seasons in the third tier and has scored a combined 16 goals in 79 games for Gillingham in all competitions.

He started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks at the Valley before making 15 appearances for their first-team.

Hanlan spent time out on loan from the London club at Bromley and Colchester United before being released by the Addicks at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He was swiftly snapped up by Gillingham on a free transfer on a two-year deal and has turned out to be a useful acquisition for them.

Portsmouth could now try and snatch him away from Evans’ men as they look to sharpen their attack.

Should Portsmouth sign Hanlan?