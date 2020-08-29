Reading have appointed Veljko Paunovic as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

He has replaced Mark Bowen in the dugout at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading are poised to make ‘six or eight’ new signings now, according to talkSPORT, to back their new boss as they gear up for the new season.

Paunovic, who is 43 years old, spent four years managing Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer and has been available since November 2019. He has also previously managed youth sides with the Serbian national team.

Reading owner Mr Dai Yongge said: “With vast experience of top flight football as both a player and a coach across Europe and in the United States, and with proven pedigree of successfully working with young up-and-coming footballers on both the domestic and international scene, I am confident Veljko can help take this club forward.

“This has been a process and this appointment has been made only after long, careful consideration. After meeting with him, we found Veljko to be an exceptional candidate who impressed us immediately. I am sure he is the right man for Reading Football Club. I’m delighted he has agreed to sign as our new manager.”

Paunovic spent his playing career with the likes of Partizan, Atletico Madrid, Hannover, Getafe and Philadelphia Union.

He will now be looking forward to taking the reigns at Reading next season. They have been mid-table in the Championship over the past few campaigns and haven’t managed to reach the heights they did three years ago when they lost in the Play-Off final.

