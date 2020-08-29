Earlier this morning, news started to percolate that Brentford defender Rico Henry was a target for Premier League trio Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

23-year-old left-back Henry has been at Brentford since a 2016, £1.6m move from Walsall, Henry coming up through the ranks at the club and breaking into the first-team picture for the 2014/15 season.

His four seasons at the London club have seen him make just 87 appearances, scoring 1 goal and creating 6 assists. He’s missed two chunks of time through injuries whilst at the Bees: 189 days with a shoulder injury (Aug 2016-Feb 2017) and 419 days with a knee injury (Sept 2017-Nov 2018).

However, he is back to full fitness as his ever-present in the 49 games of Brentford’s push to the Play-Off Final against Fulham at Wembley. That 2-1 AET loss to their fellow Londoners saw the Bees fall at the last hurdle but Henry’s displays are thought to have raised his profile to the point that Premier League sides are interested in him.

Leeds United fans reactions:

What’s everyone’s thoughts on Rico Henry? Tad injury prone but was decent last year. #lufc — C4R4JO (@C4R4JO) August 29, 2020

Finally got ourselves a quality striker. Get Koch now and maybe Rico Henry and that is a great start https://t.co/12Zo1bYPyr — Aaron Norman (@azza1089) August 29, 2020

Sounds like Buendia isn’t a target even though I’d like him. Rico Henry would be a great signing, especially if Douglas leaves — Stephen Barry (@StephenBarry20) August 29, 2020

Rico Henry is top quality. — HungryDuck 💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LUFCPATRIOT69) August 29, 2020

Aston Villa fans reactions: Not sure why Villa fans are so excited about Rico Henry considering he's a bluenose 😳 — Daniel Tonks (@Daniel_Tonks) August 28, 2020 Watkins

Rico Henry

Swift

Rashica ⏰ ✅ #AVFC — Villa Watch (@VillaWatch_) August 29, 2020 Send him in a taxi, before they change there mind…. Rico Henry anyone? — villa1874 (@villa18741982) August 28, 2020 Rico Henry would be a very good signing not just now but for many years to come, By far the best attacking left back in the championship. Personally would rather him than targett or Taylor. — David (@1992DavidC) August 29, 2020 Brighton and Hove Albion fans: https://twitter.com/MJSowerby/status/1299467821135671298?s=20

How about a Henry and Watkins double swoop? 😁 — Tom Budgen (@TomRDD) August 29, 2020

