Earlier this morning, news started to percolate that Brentford defender Rico Henry was a target for Premier League trio Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa.

23-year-old left-back Henry has been at Brentford since a 2016, £1.6m move from Walsall, Henry coming up through the ranks at the club and breaking into the first-team picture for the 2014/15 season.

His four seasons at the London club have seen him make just 87 appearances, scoring 1 goal and creating 6 assists. He’s missed two chunks of time through injuries whilst at the Bees: 189 days with a shoulder injury (Aug 2016-Feb 2017) and 419 days with a knee injury (Sept 2017-Nov 2018).

However, he is back to full fitness as his ever-present in the 49 games of Brentford’s push to the Play-Off Final against Fulham at Wembley. That 2-1 AET loss to their fellow Londoners saw the Bees fall at the last hurdle but Henry’s displays are thought to have raised his profile to the point that Premier League sides are interested in him.

Here’s how some fans from the clubs linked to Rico Henry are reacting to the news.

Leeds United fans reactions:

