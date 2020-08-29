Former QPR forward Jamie Mackie has urged Oxford United defender Rob Dickie to join the Hoops, as per a report by West London Sport.

Mark Warburton’s side are after the in-demand League One centre-back as they look to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

Mackie, who has now retired, had two spells at QPR during his playing days and was a fan favourite with the London club. He played with Dickie at Oxford and believes his ex-teammate would be a great fit for his former side.

He has said, as per West London Sport: “I think he’d be a great addition for QPR and I’d love to see them sign him.

“I wouldn’t just say to any lad who gets the opportunity that it (joining QPR) would be the right fit for them necessarily. But for him, and the way the manager there wants to play – he’s very comfortable on the ball – it seems like he would fit in.

“It also seems the right fit because they’re trying to bring through younger players. It’s a great place to go if you’re a young lad wanting to play at a great club. I’m sure it would be a good move for him.”

Dickie joined Oxford in January 2018 having previously played for Reading and has been a key player for the U’s since his move into the third tier.

He helped Karl Robinson’s side get to the Play-Off final last season and the U’s are facing a real battle to hold onto him this summer.

Will he listen to Mackie’s advice and join QPR?

