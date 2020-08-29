Mansfield Town have brought back striker Nicky Maynard, as announced by their official club website.

The forward has returned to the League Two side on a one-year deal.

Maynard, who is 33 years old, scored 15 goals for the Stags in all competitions last term and has been a free agent since his previous contract at Field Mill expired at the end of last season.

He joined Mansfield last summer having spent the 2017/18 campaign at Bury, where he bagged 21 goals to fire them to promotion to League One.

Keeping Maynard is a big boost to Mansfield’s promotion hopes for next season as he is a proven goal scorer in the fourth tier and adds more experience into their ranks.

He has played in the Premier League in the past for West Ham United and Cardiff City, as well as also having spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Bristol City, MK Dons, Wigan Athletic and Aberdeen. He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date, scoring 138 goals.

Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan is pleased at re-signing him and has told their website: “It’s great to have Nicky back. He was our top goalscorer last season and is a natural finisher. He knows how we work and how we want to play.

“There’s now great competition up front and I’m excited to see how it pans out. Obviously Nicky is a few weeks short of match fitness, so fingers crossed we can get him up to speed and ready for the start of our league campaign.”

Mansfield take on Preston North End today in the Carabao Cup.

Pleased to see Maynard back, Mansfield fans?