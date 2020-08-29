Barnsley are set to miss out on signing FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, as per a report by the official Major League Soccer website.

He is closing in on a move to Portuguese club Boavista FC, with the two clubs agreeing a deal.

Barnsley were hoping to bring him to Oakwell this summer and made a bid earlier this month. However, they will have to start looking elsewhere to boost their defensive options for the new season.

Cannon, who is 22 years old, has caught the eye of plenty after an impressive past few seasons in the MLS. He played for the University of California before joining Dallas, a club who he had previously been on the books at as a youngster, in December 2016.

The promising full-back is an American international with 11 caps under his belt so far in his career.

He made his professional debut for the MLS side in June 2017 and has since become a key player Texas-based club. He has made 62 appearances for them so far in his career but could be on his way across the Atlantic to Europe now.

Boavista finished 12th in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season and hold links with French side Lille. They have just loaned ex-Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes from the Ligue 1 outfit and also have former Derby County man Alberto Bueno in their squad.

Barnsley will have to cross Cannon off their list of transfer targets, with it looking like he’s Portugal-bound.

