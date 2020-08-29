Hull City have made another bid for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone, as per Sky Sports’ live transfer blog (28.08.20, 16:01).

The Tigers are keen on bringing him to the KCOM Stadium and have launched their ‘third and final’ offer.

Rathbone, who is 23 years old, has impressed for Rochdale over the past few seasons.

Hull are keen to bring in another central midfielder as they gear up for their upcoming League One season and have identified the Blackburn-born man as someone to boost their options in the middle of the park.

Grant McCann’s side are eager to bring in players with third tier experience, having signed the likes of Lewis Coyle, Josh Emmanuel, Richard Smallwood and Greg Docherty so far this summer.

The Yorkshire side are not stopping their recruitment there and want another midfielder, they hope Rathbone, and potentially some attackers to add more depth going forward.

Rathbone started his career at Manchester United but was released by the Premier League giants in 2016. He subsequently joined fellow North West side Rochdale and has since gone onto make 111 appearances for the Dale, scoring 11 goals.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side will not want to lose Rathbone, especially this close to the start of the new season and to a league rival. However, money talks and they may find it hard to stand in the way of a potential move to Hull.

The Tigers will be eagerly awaiting to see if the Dale accept their latest offer or reject again.

Will Hull sign Rathbone?