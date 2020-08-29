Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Stoke City are interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

The Northern Ireland international has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and could leave for the right price this summer.

Jones, who is 25 years old, made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side last season and may leave for a fresh start.

He only joined the Glasgow giants last summer from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular game time.

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

He subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals before his big move to Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for more signings and want attacking reinforcements before the start of the new season.

QPR are also eager to bring in some more firepower going forward, especially after the departure of Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace.

Stoke, on the other hand, are an admirable proposition for Jones as he knows their manager, Michael O’Neill, from playing under him at Northern Ireland.

The winger will not be short of options in the Championship with a move down the border looking a distinct possibility over the coming weeks.

