Brentford defender Rico Henry has three Premier League clubs after him, as per a report by The Sun.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and Aston Villa are all interested in a move for him.

Henry, who is 23 years old, helped Brentford get to the Championship Play-Off final last season but could move on this summer to a top flight side.

Thomas Frank’s side are also facing a tough task in keeping hold of other key players like Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Henry started his career at Walsall and rose up through the youth ranks with the Saddlers. He made his first team debut for them in December 2014 and went onto become a key player, making 57 appearances for them in League One.

Brentford then snapped him up in August 2016 for an initial fee of £1.5 million on a five-year deal. He has since played 87 games for the London club.

Brighton are in the hunt for some defensive reinforcements and could test the Bees’ resolve by making a bid for Henry.

However, the Seagulls will have to face competition from Leeds and Aston Villa for his signature. If Marcelo Bielsa’s men landed him then that could pave the way for Barry Douglas to leave Elland Road.

Villa boss Dean Smith has managed Henry at both Walsall and Brentford in the past which could put the Midlands side in a good position to sign him. It will be interesting to see if they swoop for him.



