At the age of 34, after many years in the midfield engine room, many wouldn’t begrudge the recently released Charlie Adam hanging up his boots and calling it a day. However, The Courier reports that the former Scotland midfielder is “locked in” talks about a last hurrah with Dundee.

The 26-cap Scotland international is a free agent after being let go by Reading after one season at the club. Before that, the Dundee-born midfielder had a seven-year stretch at Stoke City where he made 179 appearances for the Potters, scoring 22 goals and creating 17 assists.

His first big break in English football came at Blackpool after Adam joined them from Rangers. The 35 goals and 22 assists in just 98 game prompted a £7.6m move to Liverpool where he stayed for one season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists before his move to Stoke City.

Now it appears that boyhood club Dundee are heavily in for the experienced midfielder 17 years after he left them to sign for Rangers Under-20s. The Courier writes that Adam is “keen on a move to Dens Park” as he looks to extend his football career.

Adam had been training with League Two side Bolton Wanderers as he looked to keep his fitness up. He’d been tipped as a possible signing for the relegated Trotters what with them being managed by his former teammate at Blackpool, Ian Evatt.

The Courier’s Sean Hamilton rounds his article off by stating that “talks are ongoing” and that these talks “are set to continue over the weekend” as Dundee look to seal a deal for a return home to Dundee for a prodigal son.

