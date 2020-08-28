It is hard to keep up with all the news coming out of the EFL.

We are now back to having 72 teams in the division and with the transfer window being shorter than usual because of the Coronavirus, there are the same amount of reports and rumours but in a shorter amount of time.

So if you want to know all the transfer rumours that have are floating around so you know what all the teams are up to, it’s very tricky. That’s where we are going to help.

Every evening, we are planning to give you a round-up of all the transfer rumours that are out there. You’ll be able to come here, see what is being rumoured and be the king of the virtual water cooler. We’ll also give you the link to the stories on The72 and the original source so you can read more about the deals that interest you!

Here are all of the transfer rumours from today.